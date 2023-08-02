DAYTON, OH. (WDTN) — A local HBCU has a new president ahead of the start of the academic school year.

Dr. Vann Newkirk Sr. is the 23rd president of Wilberforce University, and is already getting to work on projects that will elevate campus life for current and future students.

Over the past few years, enrollment has expanded, and the university has had to lease additional space to accommodate student needs. A new dormitory will be available as early as October, which will become the first dorm of ten that will be progressively added to the campus in the coming years.

In July, the university contracted a new food service company for the upcoming school year.

Jalaya Jackson, a sophomore majoring in psychology at Wilberforce, says that she is much happier with the new food options available in the cafeteria, compared to the previous choices.

According to the university, this year’s enrollment is up 38% over last year and they are capitalizing on enhancing the student experience. The latest sweep of new initiatives the college is taking is expected to help raise awareness of what the university can offer students.