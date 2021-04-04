Wilberforce University to serve as COVID vaccination site in April

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilberforce University will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site every Monday throughout April.

Starting April 5, and every remaining Monday in April, Gaston Lewis Arena will open its doors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in partnership with the Greene County Health Department.

“Wilberforce University is pleased to partner with the Greene County Department of Public Health to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine to the local community,” said university president Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard. “This partnership reaffirms our historic commitment of service to our community, especially given the prevailing narrative regarding the lack of access to the COVID-19 vaccine for rural communities of color. With this partnership, we are also modeling the kind of civic responsibility and social engagement that we instill in and expect of Wilberforce University students.

