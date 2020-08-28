Wilberforce University to begin semester online

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (Xenia Daily Gazette) — Wilberforce University will be giving its students a virtual experience this fall.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 31, students at the first private historically black college and university (HBCU) will learn online as the fight against COVID-19 continues. The university has partnered with Cengage Unlimited to provide eBooks to all students, giving them access to most course materials at no cost, according to a post on its website.

The learning systems platform has been updated to offer Zoom to increase the effectiveness of online teaching and learning.

Students will also have access to college and career success tools, resources, and courses regarding success and employability. Validated students who need access to technology, such as computers and hotpots, will be able to request assistance as well.

The university is also providing virtual co-curricular and extra-curricular experiences including homecoming, chapel, convocations, and other events throughout the semester. Welcome Week begins Aug. 31 with “several virtual surprises,” according to the website.

WU will be removing room and board and health fee charges and will not see an increase in tuition, according to the website.