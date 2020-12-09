Wilberforce University receives $500,000 grant from Dominion Energy

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wilberforce University announced Wednesday it has received a $500,000 grant from Dominion Energy.

The university said the grant money was used to purchase laptops for students and faculty for remote learning. It also financed STEM scholarships and the launch of the university’s Bayard Rustin Lecture Series on Racial Equality.

“We are so grateful to Dominion Energy for this generous donation! Never in our lifetime have students faced such hardships to attend school,” said Natalie Coles, vice president of institutional advancement. “Because of this meaningful gift, Wilberforce students will get the tech support they need to successfully attend classes in safe environments.”

Wilberforce University is one of 11 HBCUs in 4 states that will benefit from the energy company’s six-year “HBCU Promise” program.

Dominion Energy also has committed $10 million in scholarships to assist African-American and other minority students who reside in the company’s service areas.

For more information or to apply, visit www.DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships.