Wilberforce University mourns loss of student, basketball player

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Wilberforce University senior basketball player was killed in a car crash in Florida.

Wilberforce University said Friday William Easton was involved in a crash in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida last week and died April 9, one day before his 22nd birthday.

“The Wilberforce University community is deeply saddened by the death of senior William Jacob Easton. William was a respected member of the campus community as a student with a 3.5 grade point average and as a point guard for the basketball team,” the university said.

According to Wilberforce University, services for William will be held in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday, April 17 at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church.

“William was the epitome of what you would want for any young man. This is a huge loss for the university and his home community,” said Derek Williams, WU Athletics Director.

The university’s presidential cabinet has elected to award William’s degree posthumously at the May 29th commencement. WU faculty will make the final decision.