Wilberforce University lowers tuition for new Ohio students

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wilberforce University said if you are an Ohio resident who plans to enter college this fall, you now have an even greater incentive to attend Wilberforce University.

The university is adjusting the tuition rate for newly enrolled, Ohio students.

As part of the historic university’s “You Matter, We Care, You Belong at Wilberforce University!” campaign, new students, accepted in the undergraduate program who are residents of Ohio, will now pay only $10,217 for the full tuition. Wilberforce said this is a 15-percent reduction from the $12,020 tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year. The same reduction also applies to tuition for the master’s degree and CLIMB* programs.

“This is quality, affordable education. Wilberforce University wants to encourage new, undergraduate, CLIMB program students, and master’s degree candidates who are Ohio residents, to look in their own “backyards” and see how this historic institution of higher learning is energetically beckoning them to the Wilberforce experience.” James Burrell, Assistant VP, Enrollment Management, Wilberforce University.

Room and board and general fees will remain the same. However, that means these new, Ohio residents who are looking for the complete, undergraduate, college experience at Wilberforce University, will pay $18,447 for both semesters.

To learn more contact admissions at www.wilberforce.edu or 844-849-2402.