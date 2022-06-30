(WDTN) – A dean with a historically Black university in the Miami Valley spoke with 2 NEWS on the historic swearing in of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on Thursday, June 28. She is the United States first Black woman to serve in the role, filling the seat vacated by retired Justice Stephen Breyer.

Gaelle Amazan-Ivory, dean of students at Wilberforce University, talked with 2 NEWS Anchor Brooke Moore on the historic event. She reflected on what Jackson’s presence on the court means to Black Americans, especially women.

“I think that her appointment for Black women is an example of where we can go,” said Amazan-Ivory. “Despite all the odds and all the different messages that we receive every day, she shows that you can still make it and be successful.”

