Wilberforce University collaborates with Beyonce, Peloton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wilberforce University announced a partnership with Beyonce and exercise equipment company Peloton on Tuesday.

The university said in a press release that the collaboration will offer two year Peloton digital memberships to Wilberforce students. The business connection with Peloton will also present recruiting and internships opportunities for students.

“As this nation’s first, private, HBCU founded and operated by African Americans, we are at once, keenly aware of our legacy and our future,” said Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, president of Wilberforce University. “This partnership represents that future and the opportunity to provide our students with access and experiences that will equip them to be well prepared for the fullness of what this nation has to offer and for what they have to offer it.”