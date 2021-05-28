Wilberforce to hold commencement for graduates from 2020, 2021

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilberforce University will hold a commencement ceremony for graduates from 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic interrupting the spring semester last year.

In total, 166 students will be graduating from this private HBCU.

Students will walk across the stage Saturday, May 29, at 8 a.m. at the university’s Gaston Lewis Gymnasium in the Alumni Multiplex.

Both the salutatorian, Ronald Mathews, and valedictorian, Talaya Quinn, will address the graduates at this years commencement.

