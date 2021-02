WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wilberforce students are returning to campus to start spring semester Monday, Feb. 1.

The university said the spring schedule offers a hybrid option to teach and learn either on campus or virtually. Students returning to campus will be tested for COVID-19 at the university’s pop-up testing center.

Staff and faculty will also have monthly opportunities to get tested.

For full COVID-19 campus protocols, visit www.wilberforce.edu.