DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wilberforce University marching band is heading to New Orleans, Louisiana to participate in the Mardi Gras Parade next week.

The 147-member WU band, under the direction of Dr. Virgil Goodwine, is scheduled to perform in New Orleans starting on Saturday, Feb. 18.

“I built a band program at a high school, actually for an entire district in Michigan. To do it again is, at this college level is history repeating itself just at a higher level,” Dr. Virgil Goodwine, Wilberforce University band director, said. “I’m only doing what I’m supposed to do. I am supposed to raise the bar wherever I go.”

Dr. Goodwine says for historically Black college and university marching bands, the Mardi Gras Parade invitation compares to being asked to participate in the Rose Bowl Parade.

2023 is the first year that Wilberforce has had a marching band and its reputation has grown quickly through the college band performance arena, Goodwine added.

The Wilberforce Band Mardi Gras Parade performance schedule, which is in Central Standard Time, is as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 18 – Krewe of Tucks Parade start time 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 – Krewe of Bacchus Parade start time 5:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20 – Krewe of Orpheus Parade start time 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Krewe of Zulu Parade start time 8:00 a.m.

To keep up with the Wilberforce University marching band, you can visit their Facebook page.