Wilberforce alum to deliver benediction at Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON (WDTN) — A graduate of Wilberforce University will deliver the benediction at the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20th.

Rev. Silvester Beaman is a close friend of the Biden Family and has served as their spiritual advisor. He was also the pastor at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware for nearly 30 years.

Beaman was good friends with the Biden’s son, Beau. The two remained friends until Beau’s death in 2015. Beaman is said to have often prayed with Beau before his deployments and while he was battling brain cancer.

The benediction will focus on diversity, inclusion and healing the nation. Beaman also said he is proud to represent God, his family, and Wilberforce University.