Wilberforce golf teams receive $100,000 from PGA Tour event for HBCUs

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wilberforce University received a $100,000 donation from a PGA Tour golf event raising money for historically black colleges and universities.

The Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change event was supported by the PGA Tour. It featured World Golf Hall of Fame member, Phil Mickelson, NBA star, Steph Curry, and retired NFL and NBA legends, Peyton Manning and Charles Barkley.

The university said the event generated more than $5 million dollars in charitable funds.

“These dollars will allow us to upgrade our overall golf program by providing equipment, uniforms, an indoor practice space, and scholarships. Also, because of this generosity, we will be able to increase recruitment efforts for our men’s and women’s teams. We are very grateful to PGA TOUR,” said Derek Williams, Wilberforce University athletics director.

For more information, visit www.wilberforce.edu