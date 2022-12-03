Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winds have made their way into the Miami Valley, and some parts of the area have experienced power outages.

AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel said the cold front with the wind gusts are the cause of the power outages. Kabel says the AES team has been monitoring the forecast and crews have been working to get power restored to customers quickly.

As of 10:51 a.m., just over 1,100 people across the area were experiencing outages. AES Ohio expects the outages to possibly be “widespread”.

If you experience either a downed power line while driving, do not approach the power line. Call AES Ohio immediately to make them aware of the downed lines.

To let AES Ohio know that you are out of power, Kabel says to report your outage online here or by calling 1 (877) 468-8243.