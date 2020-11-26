Wickshire Senior Living host week-long Thanksgiving celebrations for residents

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Wickshire Senior Living staff say every year they’re thankful for each other, the residents and volunteers, but this year they are extra thankful for the team work it took to pull off a week-long celebration.

“They’re the ones stuck here, can’t get out to the grocery store and pick what they want,” said Wise & Well Program Director Krista Harding. “I don’t feel like my challenges are anything like the resident’s challenges.”

Wickshire Senior Living’s staff says the pandemic has altered their resident’s lives so they wanted this Thanksgiving to feel special. For the entire week, residents have been able to play virtually with their own families on ‘The Price is Right’, bingo nights and volunteers threw a pizza party, all in the name of family and Thanksgiving.

“We have been trying to think outside the box and not plan ordinary type things because they do need to feel connected,” said Harding. “All of our residents are very understanding and thankful that we’re trying to do things that protect them, it makes it really easy for us.”

Visitation guidelines have changed many families’ lives across the state for nearly eight months. Wickshire’s virtual celebrations not only make health safety a priority but also gives the resident’s a holiday boost.

“They can’t go and see family, I can go get groceries, I can go social distance with someone, they can’t,” said Harding “I’m amazed how positive they are though, just amazed. They are appreciative of anything anybody does for them in these unnerving times.”

Wickshire staff say right now if things stay the same, they expect an even bigger celebration come Christmas time.