WiBN welcomes hundreds of women during annual leadership conference

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College is welcoming women from across the Miami Valley for its Women in Business Networking Leadership Conference.

Over 300 women converged on campus to learn about business and strategies to improve their workplace.

This year’s conference theme was “Find Your G.R.I.T.,” short for growth, resilience, integrity, and tenacity.

“We’ve had lots of great professional speakers who’ve talked to us about everything from marketing, to personal growth and leadership, to how to get more sales out of your retail business. So it’s been all about personal and business growth and development and it’s just been a great day,” said Ann Riegle Crichton.

This is the conference’s 12th year.

