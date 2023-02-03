DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You might notice that everyone seems to be wearing the color red today across the Miami Valley.

This is a result of the American Heart Association‘s initiative, National Wear Red Day.

Cardiovascular disease remains the number one cause of death in the U.S., taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined. The American Heart Association started the Go Red for Women movement to raise awareness about the disease.

More than 44 percent of women aged 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, heart disease is the number one killer of new moms.

Women are six percent less likely than men to receive bystander CPR in an emergency, and 23 percent less likely to survive an out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. Only 38 percent of cardiovascular clinical research trial participants were women, as of 2020.

The American Heart Association has shared some ways to “Go Red” this Feb. 3, in addition to wearing red clothing.

You can support and share on social media by informing followers about why you are wearing red (with hashtags: #WearRedDay and #WearRedAndGive) and encourage them to visit WearRedDay.org to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

This Heart Month, the American Heart Association is calling on at least one person in every household to know the simple, life-saving skill of Hands-Only CPR. You can accept the Be the Beat Challenge this month and learn “hands-only” CPR online here.

2 NEWS is showing support during National Wear Red Day:

Jamie, Lauren, Zac and Kelley – 2 NEWS Today

Liza Mahachek – Living Dayton

CVS Health, a national sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women, is offering free heart health screenings at all CVS Pharmacy MinuteClinic locations nationwide in February.