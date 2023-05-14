DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton is going to be lit up a certain color during the upcoming week.

From Sunday, May 14 to Saturday, May 20, the lights at RiverScape MetroPark will be lit up the color blue. The blue lights are in part to honor police during National Police Week.

“On Peace Officers Memorial Day and during Police Week, we celebrate the remarkable courage of our law enforcement community and honor the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their fellow Americans,” The White House said.

