Whooping cough confirmed at Springboro Intermediate School

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one confirmed case of whooping cough has now been found at Springboro Intermediate in addition to previously confirmed cases at Springboro High School, district officials say.

They stress that if your students are ill or presenting signs or symptoms, they should stay home.

Students who have been swabbed by a medical provider and are awaiting confirmed results should remain home until their results have been received.

Those who have been diagnosed with whooping cough should remain home for a minimum of five days on treatment.

“If your child has a persistent cough or if you have any questions or concerns regarding your child’s health, please contact your child’s physician,” officials said in a release sent home to parents.

You can also reach out to the Warren County Health Department at 513-695-2097.

Based on the time of year, students are encouraged to practice good health hygiene including hand-washing, staying at home if ill, and keeping common surfaces regularly cleaned.

The district continues to work with the Warren County Health Department and take necessary precautions at the High School as well throughout the district.

