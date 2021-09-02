Who sent them? Dozens of Amazon packages delivered to Northeast Ohio family who didn’t order them

Better Business Bureau officials say it could be 'brushing scam'

LITCHFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– More than 50 packages were delivered by Amazon to the home of a Medina County family over the past three months.

The family didn’t order any of them and they have no idea who sent them.

“They all started arriving in early June,” Polli Irving told the FOX 8 I-Team. “They are still coming. I got an electric toothbrush the other day.”

The packages are addressed to Irving but do not include any information on who sent them.

“I don’t know if I should be worried because somebody has my name and address,” Irving said. “I called Amazon several times.”

Amazon spokesperson Loni Monroe told the FOX 8 I-Team officials are looking into the incident.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau said Irving could be a victim of what is called a “brushing scam.” They said this type of scam has been happening all over the country. 

BBB officials said some third-party sellers send items and then post fake, positive reviews on their website to make it appear as if the recipient wrote it. This helps the company look like a “verified buyer.”

Officials also state victims of these types of scams should keep a close eye on their credit reports and should also consider changing their account passwords.

