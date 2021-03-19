Who is calling you? Montgomery County Sheriff warns residents of phone scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said Friday there has been several phone call scams making the rounds in the community and he is warning residents to be cautious.

Sheriff Streck said phone calls being made to residents in which the caller presents himself as a “Deputy David Adams,” claiming to be from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the resident they need to get personal information from them or that they have a warrant for their arrest. The caller then claims they must pay for the bond with a money order, cash app such as Venmo, PayPal, etc. or pay by another method of payment or they would be arrested.

Streck said fraudulent callers have been known to clone phone numbers to appear legitimate on incoming caller ID. Often, the phone number may appear to be coming from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while in fact, the phone number has been spoofed.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

Streck said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office never calls residents and threatens arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, missed court dates, etc. Residents who may receive calls such as these should hang up and report it to their local police department.