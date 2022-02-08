DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton organization aims to throw the city’s biggest Bengals Super Bowl watch party. Plans are underway for a tailgate party at Top of the Market in downtown Dayton.

Sportcial co-founder Raphael Carranza and his team spent the days after the Bengals won the AFC Championship waiting.

“We were all sitting there waiting for something to happen and there really wasn’t a big party that was going to go on,” Carranza said.

So Carranza and his team decided to take on the challenge and throw Dayton a Super Bowl party, calling it the Who Dey-ton Watch Party.

“Let’s create this memory, let’s create an environment for people to have a bunch of fun,” Carranza said. “It all came together in about 24 hours.”

By partnering with several other businesses, Top of the Market on Webster Street in Dayton will transform into an indoor tailgate. The party will have games, a live DJ, food and drinks, and plenty of TVs to watch the game.

“Just a really great tailgate atmosphere,” Carranza said.

Sportcial is an organization in Dayton that connects people through games and adult sports leagues.

Carranza is hoping this watch party will connect fans in the Miami Valley as everyone cheers on the Bengals.

“That question that we ask, where were you when the Bengals won the Super Bowl? That’s what we want to answer,” Carranza said.

Tickets are limited to 200 people and priced at $54, which is also the only number retired by the Cincinnati Bengals.

To purchase tickets, click here.