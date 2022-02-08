FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Jubie’s Creamery is showing their Bengals pride with three special menu items, so you can show your stripes and eat them too.

The ice cream shop said it is adding three treats:

Who Dey Ice Cream – Premium Oreo Ice Cream swirled with Oreos and orange tinted buttercream icing

Who Dey Truffle – A decadent Oreo Ball in Bengals colors made by our friends over at Ruby’s Chocolates

Who Dey Sundae – 2 Scoop of Who Dey Ice Cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a Who Dey Truffle

These items do more than show support for the Cincinnati Bengals, they also support the community. Jubie’s Creamery said that nine percent of all Who Dey purchases will be donated to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

For more information or to donate to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, click here.