DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – To say Phillip “Duke” Hines loves the Bengals is an understatement. His house is all decked out in orange and black, and all decked out for his favorite team.

“I just started when I first moved in here and I started piddling out here and I started painting, painting the porch and started all of this,” Hines said.

His collection of Bengals gear grows every year, but this year, his memorabilia means a little more with the Bengals playing in their first AFC Championship game in more than 30 years.

“It’s just so amazing, all of these years just never making the playoffs and now they’re knocking off the top teams. It’s really a great feeling,” Hines said.

A feeling he will never forget as he sits down on Sunday to watch such an historic game for his Bengals.

“Who Dey!,” Hines said.