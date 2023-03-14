DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton’s Whitewater Park project is moving forward, with a 3-million-dollar boost in federal funding.

On Tuesday, city council and community leaders gathered at the West Carrollton Civic Center to take the next steps for the Whitewater Park project. It will be located on the Great Miami River near I-75.

City officials plan to use the three million dollars to make necessary improvements along the river. Their goal is to make West Carrollton a destination for recreation.

The park will offer boating, kayaking, canoeing and river surfing. The project also would help the city to host competitions and events, bringing out-of-town and out-of-state visitors to the region.

The Whitewater Park project is expected to be completed by 2030.