DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A troubling trend is occurring across the Miami Valley, with white supremacist messages showing up in several communities.

The latest was in Tipp City. Last weekend, flyers were passed out in neighborhoods, including some near an elementary school.

On Saturday evening, calls were received about flyers left on sidewalks and driveways with white supremacist messages, according to Tipp City police.

Four reports were filed by residents, but 50 flyers were collected by police. On social media, one of the flyers said, “without malicious intent” but also included the words “white power.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton Cathy Gardner said everyone must speak out about harmful messages.

“As a community, we have a responsibility to each other to speak out,” Gardner said. “Our voices have to be heard. Our voices have to be heard for everyone. We have to keep track of what’s happening in our world in order to make sure that the voice of reason is there.”

As the flyers were circulating, residents were alerting everyone and speaking out. One resident said a flyer was outside her home, while another said to report it and call the police.

The Tipp City Police Department encourages anyone who sees these flyers to contact them.