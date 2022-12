Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a possible leak at the White Castle manufacturing building in Vandalia Tuesday morning.

According to the Vandalia Police Department dispatch, a possible ammonia leak has caused the evacuation of the White Castle manufacturing building at 1614 Capstone Way.

Dispatch reported that the alert from the alarm company came in shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Fire crews are on scene and the building has been evacuated.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.