Whispering Christmas moving ahead, White Christmas canceled

Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The holiday light spectacular will be drive-thru only this year.

EATON, Ohio (The Register-Herald) — Though the holiday season is now in full swing, one noticeable feature of this time of year is missing: White Christmas.

The annual celebration that is normally held at the Preble County Courthouse features entertainment by second graders from Bruce Elementary School and the lighting of downtown Eaton, but the event will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Though White Christmas will not go on as scheduled, Whispering Christmas will still be open to the public after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27 from 6-10 p.m., with some minor changes to encourage social distancing.

Whispering Christmas will be drive-thru only this year, and no cabins will be open throughout Fort St. Clair.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, volunteers will be handing out pre-packaged treats and candy canes in the evenings to those who pass through the exhibit.

