MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A road is expected to close due to bridge construction beginning March 29.

Construction will close part of Whipp Road and Seton Hill Street at Whipp Road, according to a release.

The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office will replace the “structurally deficient bridge”. Additionally, roadway improvements, including sidewalk installation, are also planned.

Construction is expected to be completed by May 28.