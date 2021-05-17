Whipp Road closure extended due to repair materials arriving damaged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The closure of Whipp Road for a bridge replacement and other repairs is being extended by roughly a month after crews received a damaged pipe necessary for a lasting repair.

The construction involves replacing a deteriorated 106” x 73” corrugated metal Pipe Arch structure crossing West Whipp Road. The old structure was removed shortly after work started in March. A new pipe arch structure was delivered to the site and the Montgomery County Engineer’s construction inspection team immediately noticed that the new pipe appeared to be in a damaged condition.

It was determined that the pipe did not meet the specifications put forth by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the pipe was rejected April 12.

An alternate solution was proposed and accepted on April 15. The new structure is expected to be delivered the week of May 17. As a result of this, the project has been delayed by roughly one month, and the new date for reopening is July 2.