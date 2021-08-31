Where’s my water? Dayton adds automated calls to shut-off notification system

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is using automated calls to notify customers of potential water service shut-off.

The City of Dayton said the calls contain a 50-second message that will provide property owners and residents with three days’ notice for shut-off and explain how to make payments to avoid service disconnection. Customers listening to the message can make immediate payments using credit or debit cards.

Until now, customers with delinquent accounts had only received mailed or hand-delivered warnings that their service may be disconnected, the City of Dayton said.

The City of Dayton said it hopes the recorded messages will help customers keep their water service by encouraging them to make payments or payment arrangements.

For more information, customers should call (937) 333-3550.

