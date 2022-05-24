DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You may need to plan ahead on Monday as the Greater Dayton RTA bus schedule will change for Memorial Day.

According to a release by the Greater Dayton RTA, all routes will follow the normal Sunday schedule on Monday, May 30.

The Flyer service will not be running on Memorial Day the RTA said. In addition, the RTA call center will only be open from 8 a.m. until 5 a.m., and workers will only accept paratransit customer reservation calls.

The normal bus schedule will resume on Tuesday, May 31.

