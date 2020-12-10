Where you can see Santa in Huber Heights drive-thru event

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa will be making a grand tour of Huber Heights and the City wants you to be part of the fun.

According to a post on the City’s Facebook page, Santa will make six stops throughout Huber Heights to wave to everyone who joins in the fun. Approximate times are listed on a map for each location.

The City asks Santa fans to park in the parking lot and Santa will drive through. Spectators are asked to remain with their vehicle, as this is a drive through event.

After Santa makes his last stop, you can join the City online at www.hhoh.org at 6 pm for a virtual tree lighting and a special message from Santa.