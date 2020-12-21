Where you can see holiday light displays leading up to Christmas, New Years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Christmas less than a week away time is running low to enjoy holiday festivities that will soon come to a close. One safe and spirited activity that almost anyone can enjoy is viewing holiday lights.

Establishments across the Miami Valley are still running festive displays leading up to Christmas Eve and New Years Day. Executive Director of the Miami County Park District, Scott Myers, said those who still want in on the festivities have a few days to immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit, and be safe while doing it.

“Let’s put 2020 behind us,” he said. “Let’s have that fascination of lights and that wonderment of Christmas and the holiday season that everyone enjoys. I think that’s what folks are able to do in their car as they get lost in this mile and a quarter drive around the farm [at Lost Creek Reserve.]”

For those who can’t make it out to the Christmas lights in Troy or for those who simply like variety, the Miami Valley offers a number of other light shows as well, including those at Historic Clifton Mill, the Lights at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia, and the Holiday Lights on Main in downtown Dayton.

Another light show people can enjoy in Montgomery County is the one at Carillon Historical Park, where marketing associate, Haylie Schlater, said there’s shopping, pictures with Santa, and 15 miles of holiday lights and decorations on a beautiful, socially-distanced walking trail.

“We also have our big tree of light that’s right out front and everyone I think is as excited about that because well, I feel like anytime you see it, even just walking past I feel like it brings a smile to everyone’s face.”

They also have a tower for those who want to climb up see the get a bird’s-eye -view of the Dayton skyline and lights across Carillon’s 65-acre campus.

Most of the spirited displays across the Miami Valley are set to end sometime between December 23 and January 31 so there is still time to take a number of throughout the area, including driving and walking tours. A complete list of light shows in Dayton and the surrounding areas can be found below.

Carillon Historical Park

Where: Dayton, Ohio

Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

Cost: $12 per adult (ages 18-59)

$10 per senior (ages 60+)

$8 per child (ages 3-17)

Free to children under 3

Free to Dayton History Members

Dates: Open through December 30

*includes various holiday activities

ParkLights at Caesar Ford Park

Where: Xenia, Ohio

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. daily

Cost: Free

Dates: Open through December 31

Historic Clifton Mill

Where: Clifton, Ohio

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. daily

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. December 24 and 25

Cost: $10 for visitors 4+

Dates: Open through December 30

The Lights at Lost Creek Reserve

Where: Troy, Ohio

Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Last car admitted at 9:30 p.m.

Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $10 per car, $30 per 15 passenger van

Dates: Open through December 27

Light Up Middletown

Where: Middletown, Ohio

Time: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily, including holidays

Cost: Holiday donation

Dates: Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve

Holiday Lights on Main

Where: Downtown Dayton

Time: 5 p.m. – midnight daily

Cost: Free

Dates: Open through early 2021