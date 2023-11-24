KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 in Kettering with their “Don’t be a GRINCH – Shop Kettering” event.

The event is a joint partnership between the City of Kettering, Town & Country Shopping Center, and the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood Chamber of Commerce.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit the breezeway at Town & Country Shopping Center (located between Petco and Buffalo Wild Wings) between 8 and 11 a.m.

Scheduled activities include:

Free pictures with the Grinch

Sweet Treats from Cheryl’s Cookies

Balloon Animals from Ranger Vic

Town & Country Shopping Center is also hosting a giveaway featuring a basket from Cheryl’s Cookies featuring Christmas-themed goodies. Snap a shot of your Small Business Saturday purchase and use the hashtag #shopkettering in the caption of your posts to enter to win.