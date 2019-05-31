DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A number of businesses and organizations have stepped up in the wake of the the Memorial Day tornado outbreak across the Miami Valley.

Here is a list of business and organizations that are distributing items and/or meals to those affected by the storm:

Chenaulte Dance Studio

Where: 2536 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426

Items being distributed: Electricity (for phones, laptops, etc.), bathrooms, meals to go, fresh fruit, water, toiletry kits for men and women, diapers and wipes for babies and baby blankets (gently used and new.)

Hours: 12pm to 9pm.

--------

Matthew 25 Ministries

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417

Items being distributed: relief supplies, water, and food.

Hours: 9am-6pm daily until June 16

Notes: Donations also being accepted

--------

Cub Scouts Pack #47

Where: Brookville High School, 1 Blue Pride Dr., Brookville, Ohio 45309

Items being distributed: Meals

Hours: 11am to 9pm on Thursday, May 30.

Notes: Calling for donations

---------

St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Trotwood (in partnership with the University of Dayton)

Where: 5301 Free Pike, Trotwood, Ohio 45426

Items being distributed: Box lunches and water

Hours: Beginning at Noon on Thursday, May 30

--------

St. Luke Baptist Church

Where: 2262 N. Gettysburg, Trotwood, Ohio 45406

Items being distributed: Lunch and dinner

Hours: Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31 from 12pm to 3pm for lunch, 6pm to 8pm for dinner.

-----

The North American Lutheran Church (NALC) Disaster Response, Grace Lutheran Church and Living Water Lutheran Church

Where: Dayton Windustrial, 137 E. Helena St., Dayton, Ohio 45404

Items being distributed: Hygiene items, cleaning supplies, housewares, twin mattresses, and other items.

Hours: June 1 - June 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

------

FIRST BAPTIST KETTERING

Where: 3939 Swigart Road and the Church at Eastmont at 1380 Spauling Road.

Items distributed: Bottled water, toiletries and non-perishable food items.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-----------

RED CROSS SHELTERS

Four Red Cross shelters have been set up that provide shelter, food, supplies, and assistance to people affected by the tornado outbreak. They are located at:

Morton Middle School, 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia—68 people

The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Road—16 people

Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 N. James H. McGee—52 people

First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigert Rd--16 people

-----------

FURST FLORIST AND GREENHOUSES

Where: Intersection of Troy St. and Stanley Ave. (1306 Troy St.)

Items being distributed: Bottled water, baby formula, diapers, non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, flashlights, batteries, blankets, and pillows.

-----------

If your organization, or an organization you know, are feeding or distributing items for storm victims, contact 2 NEWS at newstips@wdtn.com.

