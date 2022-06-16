DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SICSA is helping you keep track of your beloved pets with a free microchipping event on Saturday, June 25.

From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., SICSA said you can bring your pet to the SICSA facility at 8171 Washington Church Road in Dayton where trained professionals will be available to implant the microchip.

These chips can be scanned at an animal shelter or veterinary office, providing an efficient way to reunite lost pets with their owners.

“When a pet goes missing it is so stressful, not only for the pet owner, but for the pet as well,” said Nora Vondrell, CEO and President of SICSA. “The upcoming Fourth of July holiday is a common day when many pets go missing due to the loud noise of fireworks. The huge booms are scary for dogs and cats, and in their fear, they often run away from the noise even if it means escaping the safety of their own homes.”

According to the release, the implanted microchip is approximately the size of a grain of rice. It is injected under the loose skin between an animal’s shoulder blades.

Each chip is a radio-frequency identification transponder, the release said. When scanned, it transmits the ID number which is listed in a national pet-recovery database. This allows the vet or shelter employee to view the owner’s contact information and reunite them with their pet.

The first 120 animals to attend the event will receive a free microchip, SICSA said. Registration will take place on the day of the event, where participants will be given a number to hold their place in line.

For more information about SICSA, visit their website at www.SICSA.org