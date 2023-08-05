DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Burger King locations in one country has taken the bold step of putting ketchup on its new chicken nuggets.

In Canada, the new chicken nuggets feature 100 percent white meat chicken pieces that have been coated in a ketchup-flavored glaze.

The concept of a ketchup nugget is unique, since it was inspired from a ketchup-flavored potato chips, which is a popular favorite in the country.

In the past, when the fast food restaurant released an item in Canada, it is normally seen in the U.S. soon after the launch.