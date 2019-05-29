Where to find shelter and water in wake of tornado devastation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/James Buechele)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has created a web page where people can find information about shelters, water distribution, boil advisories, and more.

Bottled water pickup locations include:

Morton Middle School: 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia 45377

The Ridge Church: 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd, Brookville 45309

Corinthian Church: 700 S James H McGee Blvd, Dayton 45402

Montgomery County Environmental Services: 1850 Spaulding Rd, Dayton 45432

Washington Twp. Rec Center: 895 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton 45459

Montgomery County Fairgrounds: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton 45417

Sinclair Community College: 444 W 3rd St, Dayton 45402: Building 7 in the library lobby Building 8 Basement Building 14 Walkway Building 20 Lobby Eaker Street



From 4-10 pm on Tuesday, May 28, water is available for pickup at:

Dayton Fire Station 8, 2636 Stanley Ave

Kroc Center, 1000 N. Keowee St

Until 9 p.m. on May 28, DP&L has set up a few locations for ice distribution:

Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek 45432

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton 45405

If you are in need of a place to stay, the following locations are open as shelters:

Ridge Church: 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Road, Brookville 45309

Morton Middle School: 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia 45377

First Baptist Church of Kettering: 3939 Swigart Road, Beavercreek 45440

Corinthian Baptist Church: 700 S. James H McGee Blvd, Dayton 45402

Hoffman Methodist: 201 S. Main Street, West Milton 45383

Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton 45402

Greene County:

Beavercreek Christian Church: 3009 Shakertown Rd, Beavercreek 45434 (Organized by City of Beavercreek)

King's Table Bar: 2348 Grange Hall Rd, Beavercreek 45431 (Organized by City of Beavercreek)

Mercer County:

Coldwater Eagles Lodge: 101 W Walnut St, Coldwater 45828

Miami County:

Laura Fire Station: 10 North Main Street Laura 45337

Hoffman United Methodist Church: 201 S Main St, West Milton 45383

For more information on where you can find resources like cooling stations, restrooms, chargers, and showers, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.