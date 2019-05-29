Where to find shelter and water in wake of tornado devastation
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has created a web page where people can find information about shelters, water distribution, boil advisories, and more.
Bottled water pickup locations include:
- Morton Middle School: 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia 45377
- The Ridge Church: 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd, Brookville 45309
- Corinthian Church: 700 S James H McGee Blvd, Dayton 45402
- Montgomery County Environmental Services: 1850 Spaulding Rd, Dayton 45432
- Washington Twp. Rec Center: 895 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton 45459
- Montgomery County Fairgrounds: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton 45417
- Sinclair Community College: 444 W 3rd St, Dayton 45402:
- Building 7 in the library lobby
- Building 8 Basement
- Building 14 Walkway
- Building 20 Lobby
- Eaker Street
From 4-10 pm on Tuesday, May 28, water is available for pickup at:
- Dayton Fire Station 8, 2636 Stanley Ave
- Kroc Center, 1000 N. Keowee St
Until 9 p.m. on May 28, DP&L has set up a few locations for ice distribution:
- Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek 45432
- Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton 45405
If you are in need of a place to stay, the following locations are open as shelters:
- Ridge Church: 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Road, Brookville 45309
- Morton Middle School: 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia 45377
- First Baptist Church of Kettering: 3939 Swigart Road, Beavercreek 45440
- Corinthian Baptist Church: 700 S. James H McGee Blvd, Dayton 45402
- Hoffman Methodist: 201 S. Main Street, West Milton 45383
- Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton 45402
Greene County:
- Beavercreek Christian Church: 3009 Shakertown Rd, Beavercreek 45434 (Organized by City of Beavercreek)
- King's Table Bar: 2348 Grange Hall Rd, Beavercreek 45431 (Organized by City of Beavercreek)
Mercer County:
- Coldwater Eagles Lodge: 101 W Walnut St, Coldwater 45828
Miami County:
- Laura Fire Station: 10 North Main Street Laura 45337
- Hoffman United Methodist Church: 201 S Main St, West Milton 45383
For more information on where you can find resources like cooling stations, restrooms, chargers, and showers, click here.
