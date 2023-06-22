** Video in player above is from National HIV Testing Day 2022 **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Next week, the HIV/AIDS Prevention Committee (HAPC) will be holding free HIV testing as part of National HIV Testing Day.

National HIV Testing Day is held on June 27. This year, the local HAPC group is holding free testing at locations across the Miami Valley.

After the test is complete, those who test negative will be taught HIV prevention tools to use while those who test positive will be counseled on the next steps, including how to quickly begin treatment.

The tests will be available at the following locations as a partnership with Walgreens.

1880 S Limestone St. Springfield

1000 E Main St, Greenville

537 W Main St. Xenia

5045 N Main St. Dayton,

1542 Wayne Ave. Dayton

20 W Market St. Troy

1213 N Barron St, Eaton



To find more testing sites near you, you can visit the CDC website here.