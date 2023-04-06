DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is coming up later in April. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is offering residents to have the chance of disposing their unwanted or expired prescription medication in a safe and convenient manner.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, anyone is able to drop prescription medication at the sheriff’s office on Saturday, April 22. The drug takeback event will be taking place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Residents that would like to attend can do so by dropping them off at 120 East Main Street in Xenia.

For more information, visit the sheriff’s office’s post on social media here.