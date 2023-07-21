DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – July is Disability Pride month, and the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services is hosting a celebration on Wednesday, July 26.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the MCBDDS will host its second annual Disability Pride Rally at Cooper Park in Downtown Dayton. This event celebrates not only people with disabilities but also the 33rd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The event will help promote inclusion and advocacy in society, the release said, as well as give people an opportunity to express pride in who they are. The event itself will include a brief program with speakers who have developmental disabilities as well as other supporters.

For more information on The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services, visit the website here.