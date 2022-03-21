Stacker compiled a list of where people in Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Dayton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

1 / 50M Floyd // Flickr

#50. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 103

– Migration from Birmingham to Dayton: 67 (#74 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 36 to Birmingham

2 / 50Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#49. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 105

– Migration from Columbia to Dayton: 71 (#76 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 34 to Columbia

3 / 50David Wilson // Flickr

#48. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 106

– Migration from Knoxville to Dayton: 210 (#22 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 104 to Dayton

4 / 50davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#47. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 107

– Migration from Fayetteville to Dayton: 73 (#88 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 34 to Fayetteville

5 / 50Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#46. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

– Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 110

– Migration from South Bend to Dayton: 121 (#24 most common destination from South Bend)

– Net migration: 11 to Dayton

6 / 50John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#45. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

– Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 124

– Migration from New Haven to Dayton: 94 (#59 most common destination from New Haven)

– Net migration: 30 to New Haven

7 / 50Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 136

– Migration from Miami to Dayton: 155 (#132 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 19 to Dayton

8 / 50Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#43. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 137

– Migration from Crestview to Dayton: 186 (#26 most common destination from Crestview)

– Net migration: 49 to Dayton

9 / 50Max Pixel

#42. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 145

– Migration from Milwaukee to Dayton: 121 (#68 most common destination from Milwaukee)

– Net migration: 24 to Milwaukee

10 / 50VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#41. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 149

– Migration from Lakeland to Dayton: 0

– Net migration: 149 to Lakeland

11 / 50ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#40. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 149

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Dayton: 512 (#33 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 363 to Dayton

12 / 50Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#39. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 153

– Migration from Orlando to Dayton: 67 (#138 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 86 to Orlando

13 / 50Edmund Garman // Flickr

#38. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 163

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Dayton: 0

– Net migration: 163 to Urban Honolulu

14 / 50NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#37. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 163

– Migration from Muskegon to Dayton: 9 (#53 most common destination from Muskegon)

– Net migration: 154 to Muskegon

15 / 50Public Domain

#36. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 164

– Migration from Seattle to Dayton: 288 (#87 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 124 to Dayton

16 / 50Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#35. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 165

– Migration from Richmond to Dayton: 3 (#204 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 162 to Richmond

17 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#34. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 181

– Migration from Nashville to Dayton: 124 (#82 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 57 to Nashville

18 / 50DPPed// Wikimedia

#33. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 183

– Migration from Phoenix to Dayton: 372 (#65 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 189 to Dayton

19 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#32. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 185

– Migration from Philadelphia to Dayton: 190 (#124 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 5 to Dayton

20 / 50Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 186

– Migration from Ogden to Dayton: 83 (#45 most common destination from Ogden)

– Net migration: 103 to Ogden

21 / 50Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#30. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 186

– Migration from North Port to Dayton: 94 (#60 most common destination from North Port)

– Net migration: 92 to North Port

22 / 50John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mansfield, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Mansfield in 2015-2019: 187

– Migration from Mansfield to Dayton: 76 (#10 most common destination from Mansfield)

– Net migration: 111 to Mansfield

23 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 191

– Migration from Denver to Dayton: 13 (#277 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 178 to Denver

24 / 50InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#27. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 199

– Migration from Lake Havasu City to Dayton: 0

– Net migration: 199 to Lake Havasu City

25 / 50BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 203

– Migration from Charlotte to Dayton: 99 (#122 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 104 to Charlotte

26 / 50Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 207

– Migration from Canton to Dayton: 248 (#7 most common destination from Canton)

– Net migration: 41 to Dayton

27 / 50Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lima, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Lima in 2015-2019: 208

– Migration from Lima to Dayton: 131 (#6 most common destination from Lima)

– Net migration: 77 to Lima

28 / 50Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 215

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Dayton: 347 (#32 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 132 to Dayton

29 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 227

– Migration from Indianapolis to Dayton: 684 (#19 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 457 to Dayton

30 / 50Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#21. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 257

– Migration from Cape Coral to Dayton: 26 (#121 most common destination from Cape Coral)

– Net migration: 231 to Cape Coral

31 / 50PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#20. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 265

– Migration from Detroit to Dayton: 623 (#33 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 358 to Dayton

32 / 50Pixabay

#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 279

– Migration from San Antonio to Dayton: 334 (#51 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 55 to Dayton

33 / 50SD Dirk // Flickr

#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 286

– Migration from San Diego to Dayton: 100 (#158 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 186 to San Diego

34 / 50Famartin // Wikicommons

#17. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 294

– Migration from Baltimore to Dayton: 169 (#96 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 125 to Baltimore

35 / 50Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#16. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 310

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Dayton: 33 (#196 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 277 to Virginia Beach

36 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 320

– Migration from St. Louis to Dayton: 316 (#56 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 4 to St. Louis

37 / 50Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#14. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 330

– Migration from Washington to Dayton: 671 (#72 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 341 to Dayton

38 / 50Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 360

– Migration from Chicago to Dayton: 1,204 (#52 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 844 to Dayton

39 / 50FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 363

– Migration from Lexington to Dayton: 204 (#20 most common destination from Lexington)

– Net migration: 159 to Lexington

40 / 50BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 408

– Migration from Los Angeles to Dayton: 340 (#106 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 68 to Los Angeles

41 / 50Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#10. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 447

– Migration from Deltona to Dayton: 0

– Net migration: 447 to Deltona

42 / 50Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 488

– Migration from Atlanta to Dayton: 635 (#68 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 147 to Dayton

43 / 50Canva

#8. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 521

– Migration from Cleveland to Dayton: 1,419 (#5 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 898 to Dayton

44 / 50Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 582

– Migration from Dallas to Dayton: 307 (#97 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 275 to Dallas

45 / 50Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#6. Akron, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 605

– Migration from Akron to Dayton: 269 (#15 most common destination from Akron)

– Net migration: 336 to Akron

46 / 50Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#5. Toledo, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 811

– Migration from Toledo to Dayton: 750 (#6 most common destination from Toledo)

– Net migration: 61 to Toledo

47 / 50Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#4. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 880

– Migration from Tampa to Dayton: 223 (#84 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 657 to Tampa

48 / 50Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#3. Springfield, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 1,894

– Migration from Springfield to Dayton: 1,901 (#1 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 7 to Dayton

49 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 3,536

– Migration from Columbus to Dayton: 3,328 (#2 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 208 to Columbus

50 / 50Canva

#1. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 6,793

– Migration from Cincinnati to Dayton: 5,798 (#2 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 995 to Cincinnati

