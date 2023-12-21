KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Those driving by Kettering Health properties may have noticed a lack of holiday lights this year.

Each year, many within the community look forward to the elaborate light displays at Kettering Health medical centers. This year, though, light displays were not set up.

Kettering Health told 2 NEWS that they shifted their approach to outdoor light displays with their patients in mind.

A spokesperson explained that Kettering Health decided against putting up holiday light displays in favor of focusing expenses on patient care.

With the season of giving in mind, the medical centers will focus on their mission to support patient health and invest funding into the best outcomes for patients.

Kettering Health also expressed wishes that everyone have a healthy and happy holiday season.