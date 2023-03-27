DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s the Greater Dayton RTA’s 50th year in operation, and to celebrate, the agency is offering free rides for all Sundays and federal holidays through the end of the year.

Holidays with free rides include the following:

– Memorial Day – Monday, May 29

– Juneteenth – Monday, June 19

– Independence Day – Tuesday, July 4

– Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 4

– Columbus Day – Monday, Oct. 9

– Veterans Day – Saturday, Nov. 11

– Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 23

– Christmas – Monday, Dec. 25

The Greater Dayton RTA said more promotions will continue to be announced throughout the year.

For more information on RTA fares and schedules, click here.