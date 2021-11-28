DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is celebrating the holidays with a festive bus, and a special visitor.

According to a release by the RTA, Santa will be riding on the Holiday Bus on select days throughout the holiday season. Dates include:

Sunday, Nov. 28 : Route 7 — 11:35 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

: 11:35 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2: Route 4 — 3:10 p.m. – 6:06 p.m.

3:10 p.m. – 6:06 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5: Route 18/19 — 11:55 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

11:55 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8: Route 9 — 4:12 p.m. – 6:37 p.m.

4:12 p.m. – 6:37 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Route 34 — 9:44 a.m. – 11:14 a.m.

9:44 a.m. – 11:14 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13: Route 11 — 3:35 p.m. – 6:37 p.m.

3:35 p.m. – 6:37 p.m. T uesday, Dec. 14: Route 4 — 4:22 p.m. – 7:03 p.m.

4:22 p.m. – 7:03 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19: Route 14 — 4:55 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

4:55 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21: Route 12 — 12:24 p.m. – 2:58 p.m.

12:24 p.m. – 2:58 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24: Route 4 — 9:15 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.

On days when Santa isn’t able to join the RTA, the RTA says the Holiday Bus will still bring some festivity to riders on a different route every day. The bus features Santa and the RTA elves on the outside, and music and Christmas decorations on the inside.

To know when the Holiday Bus may be on your route, click here.