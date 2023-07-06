DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Is it really that time already? The second-half taxes for real estate and manufactured properties for the 2022 year is coming due.

2 NEWS compiled a list of all of the deadlines for each county’s second-half due dates around the Miami Valley:

CountyReal Estate Taxes Due DateManufactured Home Taxes Due Dates
AuglaizeJuly 15
ButlerAug. 3July 31
ChampaignJuly 18July 25
ClarkJuly 7July 31
ClintonJuly 20July 31
DarkeJuly 14July 31
GreeneJuly 21July 31
LoganJuly 12
MercerJuly 20July 20
MiamiJuly 20July 31
MontgomeryJuly 14
PrebleJuly 21July 30
ShelbyJuly 20
WarrenJuly 26
Wayne County, Ind.Nov. 13

You may want to pay your second-half of the 2022 property taxes now rather than later. Payments received after the deadline could leave you paying a fee.

If your deadline for your county is not listed above, you should contact your county directly.