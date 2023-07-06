DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Is it really that time already? The second-half taxes for real estate and manufactured properties for the 2022 year is coming due.
2 NEWS compiled a list of all of the deadlines for each county’s second-half due dates around the Miami Valley:
|County
|Real Estate Taxes Due Date
|Manufactured Home Taxes Due Dates
|Auglaize
|July 15
|–
|Butler
|Aug. 3
|July 31
|Champaign
|July 18
|July 25
|Clark
|July 7
|July 31
|Clinton
|July 20
|July 31
|Darke
|July 14
|July 31
|Greene
|July 21
|July 31
|Logan
|July 12
|–
|Mercer
|July 20
|July 20
|Miami
|July 20
|July 31
|Montgomery
|July 14
|–
|Preble
|July 21
|July 30
|Shelby
|July 20
|–
|Warren
|July 26
|–
|Wayne County, Ind.
|Nov. 13
|–
You may want to pay your second-half of the 2022 property taxes now rather than later. Payments received after the deadline could leave you paying a fee.
If your deadline for your county is not listed above, you should contact your county directly.