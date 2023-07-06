DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Is it really that time already? The second-half taxes for real estate and manufactured properties for the 2022 year is coming due.

2 NEWS compiled a list of all of the deadlines for each county’s second-half due dates around the Miami Valley:

County Real Estate Taxes Due Date Manufactured Home Taxes Due Dates Auglaize July 15 – Butler Aug. 3 July 31 Champaign July 18 July 25 Clark July 7 July 31 Clinton July 20 July 31 Darke July 14 July 31 Greene July 21 July 31 Logan July 12 – Mercer July 20 July 20 Miami July 20 July 31 Montgomery July 14 – Preble July 21 July 30 Shelby July 20 – Warren July 26 – Wayne County, Ind. Nov. 13 –

You may want to pay your second-half of the 2022 property taxes now rather than later. Payments received after the deadline could leave you paying a fee.

If your deadline for your county is not listed above, you should contact your county directly.