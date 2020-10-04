When could President Trump be well enough to campaign again? Miami Valley doctor weighs in

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Doctors have only studied COVID-19 in patients for less than a year so the timeline of recovery is still unclear. How the disease will impact President Donald Trump in the days, weeks, and months to come remains to be seen.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer of Miami Valley Hospital says a progression of COVID into more severe symptoms happens 5 to 7 days after the first sign of symptoms.

“[His doctors] talked about the next 48 to 72 hours being so critical to see which way his disease is going to be progressing,” explained Dr. Colon.

With less than a month until the election, getting back to campaigning is important for President Trump and his team.

Dr. Colon says as long as the president is feeling well once he’s recovered and doesn’t have long term conditions affecting his performance, it can be assumed he’s safe to be back in the field after 10 days of quarantine.

“People who are otherwise healthy and do not have immune suppression, when they have mild to moderate disease after day 10 of symptoms…they are likely not infectious anymore,” said Dr. Colon.

While the president remains in the hospital, Vice President Mike Pence is taking up in-person campaigning.

However, even after the president recovers, Dr. Colon says moving forward for the president should include mask wearing and social distancing to prevent more spread and sickness.

“That’s really going to be important. This is highlighting how quickly even someone like the president can be at the center of a superspreader event,” he said.

The Trump administration has not yet indicated if or when the president plans to return to campaigning for the election.