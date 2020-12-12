‘Wheels of Kindness’ provides bicycles for adults and children in need for the holidays

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Joyce and Dennis Ferguson, owners of J&D Bicycles in Troy are kicking off their Wheels of Kindness initiative for a fifth year. The Fergusons accept gently used and donated bicycles before fixing them up and preparing them to be given away to those in the Miami Valley in need.

“People need bicycles. That’s what I don’t think people understand is that its transportation for a lot of people. They don’t have a way to get around,” said Joyce.

Right now, they have 75 adult and kids bicycles ready for donation in December.

“It’s our passion our commitment to the community to make sure that these people have a bicycle if they need it,” said Joyce. “Sometimes kids don’t get much for Christmas and getting a bicycle is really exciting.”

They receive recommendations from local pastors, school administrators and nonprofit organizations to learn who should be gifted a bicycle and which kind would best serve their needs and wishes. Many bicycles also go to local shelters or foster children.

“I always say, ‘I’m not a doctor, I’m not an attorney…I cant give away things that I can’t do, but we do bikes,” shared Joyce.

To get in contact with J&D Bicycles about donating or collaborating with the Wheels of Kindness program, click here.