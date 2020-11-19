Wheat Penny temporarily closing indoor dining room

Local News

Wheat Penny reopens 8-21

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wheat Penny Oven and Bar is temporarily closing its indoor dining room.

The heated patio and pop-up patio are still still be open for customers who want to visit the restaurant. Wheat Penny also offers carry out and curbside delivery options.

